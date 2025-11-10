Cypress Capital LLC Buys 3,140 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF $PTRB

Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTRB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

PTRB stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.