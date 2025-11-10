Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,454 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 312,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 135.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 90.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 153,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 72,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 132,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 44,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the sale, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 552,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,337,924. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.