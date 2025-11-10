Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.58 Million Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 150.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,448,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,422 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $42,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Gen Digital by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Gen Digital by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.