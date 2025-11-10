Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 990,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,788 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in South Bow were worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of South Bow by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Bow by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $25.96 on Monday. South Bow Corporation has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SOBO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of South Bow from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on South Bow from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

