Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 88,371 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,371 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $30,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 172,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

