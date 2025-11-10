Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,712 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after buying an additional 2,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $43,268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,482 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $22,971,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $10,095,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $65,773.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,977.58. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $1,642,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,084,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,663,648.76. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,979,800. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $60.00 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on JFrog from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

