Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Yum China $YUMC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Yum China by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Yum China by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. Yum China has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $53.99.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

