Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.64 Million Holdings in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 230,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Several research firms recently commented on KOF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $90.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.97.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.13%. Analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.0006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.54%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

