Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VALE. Zacks Research upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,778,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 1,534.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,810,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292,629 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Vale by 165.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500,437 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter worth $123,532,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $65,013,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

