American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.6471.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

