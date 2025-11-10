Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT at $26.44

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.6250.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

XNCR stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $992.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.64. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a negative net margin of 121.52%.The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

