Blaize (BZAI) and Its Rivals Financial Review

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blaize to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blaize and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -49.12% Blaize Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Blaize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million -$4.11 million -5.77 Blaize Competitors $40.24 million -$18.54 million 92.69

This table compares Blaize and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blaize’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blaize. Blaize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Blaize has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blaize’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blaize and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 1 2.71 Blaize Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

Blaize presently has a consensus target price of $7.60, indicating a potential upside of 131.00%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Blaize beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Blaize Company Profile

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

