Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) & Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Critical Analysis

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Victory Oilfield Tech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand 0.26% -8.83% -6.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smart Sand 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Victory Oilfield Tech and Smart Sand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Given Victory Oilfield Tech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Victory Oilfield Tech is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Smart Sand”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Smart Sand $311.37 million 0.29 $2.99 million $0.01 209.00

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

(Get Free Report)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.