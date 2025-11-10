Aviva PLC Buys 25,187 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,065 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $44,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,166.7% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 340 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $161.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average of $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $187.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

