Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 193.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BXP in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. BXP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04.

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. BXP’s payout ratio is -220.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Compass Point downgraded shares of BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BXP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.26.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

