Davis R M Inc. Sells 20,157 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,511.23. This represents a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $276.50 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.56 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day moving average is $272.42. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus dropped their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

