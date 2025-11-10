Davis R M Inc. Sells 812 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated $RBC

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.13% of RBC Bearings worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total transaction of $40,197.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,624.78. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC stock opened at $435.12 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $290.56 and a one year high of $439.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.11.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $503.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.