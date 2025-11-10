166 Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 244.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2%
SPOT opened at $617.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $397.33 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $685.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.94.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
