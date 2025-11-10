166 Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 244.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.2%

SPOT opened at $617.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $397.33 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $685.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $683.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.