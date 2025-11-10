First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,589 SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 656.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 96.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $92.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.98. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.050-5.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

