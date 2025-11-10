Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $105,000 in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $152.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $183.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average of $145.04.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

