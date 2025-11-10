Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $51,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 price target (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.83.

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $447.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.42 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

