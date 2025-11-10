Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,694,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Stag Industrial worth $61,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Stag Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 1.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $38.99 on Monday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $509,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,102.50. The trade was a 58.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,148 shares of company stock worth $1,502,621. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

