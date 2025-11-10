Fountainhead AM LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VHT opened at $272.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $278.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

