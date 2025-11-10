Fountainhead AM LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $88,361,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,038 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,708.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,530,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,467,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $209.12 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

