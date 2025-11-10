Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Stake Increased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $128.58 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

