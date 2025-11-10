Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.04.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

