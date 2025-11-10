Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 35,642 Shares of Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Nextracker worth $61,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Nextracker by 65.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 1,620.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $104.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.30. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $112.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Nextracker had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.53 million. Nextracker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,830,915.39. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 414,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,920. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock worth $1,092,930. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextracker from $89.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Northland Capmk cut Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

