Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

