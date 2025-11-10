Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,516 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Nexstar Media Group worth $67,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,341,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,481,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after acquiring an additional 195,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,790,000 after purchasing an additional 394,437 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $190.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.