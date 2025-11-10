Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIC. Zacks Research cut Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.1%

GIC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $353.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 187.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Global Industrial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

