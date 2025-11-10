Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of THR opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.06. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $131.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 15,981.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,317,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,045 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 592,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

