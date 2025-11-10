What is William Blair’s Forecast for Paylocity Q2 Earnings?

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paylocity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Paylocity’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 target price on Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.47.

Paylocity stock opened at $141.88 on Monday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $408.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 13.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 47.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 14,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

