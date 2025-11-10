Q3 EPS Estimates for McEwen Mining Decreased by Roth Capital

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.
McEwen Mining Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of MUX stock opened at C$22.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 1.77. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of C$9.13 and a 1 year high of C$34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.74.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McEwen Mining
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Robinhood’s 11% Post-Earnings Fall a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AI Demand Is Coming—Is Microchip Technology Ready?
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.