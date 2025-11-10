What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Lumentum Q2 Earnings?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lumentum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the technology company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Lumentum’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LITE. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Lumentum from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Get Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $240.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 161.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.28. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $258.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Lumentum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $526,778.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,389.20. The trade was a 11.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $148,825.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,725.22. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,198 shares of company stock worth $2,180,887. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.