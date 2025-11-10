Northland Capmk Issues Negative Forecast for FTK Earnings

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Flotek Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Flotek Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.59%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTK. Northland Securities raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flotek Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE FTK opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $464.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO James Bond Clement sold 45,732 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $582,625.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 95,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,892.86. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Gillis Ezell sold 87,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,068,912.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,042.30. The trade was a 35.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

