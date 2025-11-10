Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OESX Q3 Earnings

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.55. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.The firm had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Orion Energy Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

