Q3 EPS Estimate for Aurora Cannabis Increased by Analyst

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 3.2%

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$9.90.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

