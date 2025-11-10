Q3 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC Issued By Zacks Research

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FTI opened at $42.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 5,475.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 476.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $4,392,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,310,415.40. This represents a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock worth $33,832,588 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.