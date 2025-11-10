Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 60,205 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,853,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 1.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7,890.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.8% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $256.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.95 and a 200 day moving average of $300.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.