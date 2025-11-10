Compass Capital Management Inc. Takes $275,000 Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SLB by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SLB during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SLB by 192.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SLB by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 404,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 95,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.65 on Monday. SLB Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

SLB Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

