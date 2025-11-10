Americana Partners LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.16 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.68 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

