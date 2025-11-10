Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 2,038 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 8,726,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,510,000 after purchasing an additional 491,439 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $408,082,000. Crcm LP raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crcm LP now owns 3,154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,168,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.