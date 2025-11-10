1,154 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 8,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,742,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.4% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 192,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $349.43 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.91 and a 200 day moving average of $290.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

