Critical Comparison: Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) versus Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Chain Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valley National Bancorp and Chain Bridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 2 13 2 3.00 Chain Bridge Bancorp 1 3 0 1 2.20

Valuation and Earnings

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Chain Bridge Bancorp.

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Chain Bridge Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.96 billion 3.16 $380.27 million $0.88 12.56 Chain Bridge Bancorp $56.65 million 3.37 $20.95 million $2.86 10.16

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chain Bridge Bancorp. Chain Bridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and Chain Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 14.86% 6.67% 0.77% Chain Bridge Bancorp 32.83% 12.35% 1.22%

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Chain Bridge Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile financing; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts investment strategies designed for various investment profiles and objectives. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; brokerage services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; receivable, payment, and security solution, merchant, payroll processing, and liquidity services; credit cards; and drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

