101,417 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SPMD opened at $56.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

