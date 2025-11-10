Insider Buying: Mont Royal Resources (ASX:MRZ) Insider Buys A$434,901.48 in Stock

Mont Royal Resources Limited (ASX:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Robinson acquired 2,528,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 per share, with a total value of A$434,901.48.
Mont Royal Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.50.
Mont Royal Resources Company Profile
