iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $211.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

