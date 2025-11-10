Davis R M Inc. Purchases 1,743 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 14.4%

BATS:ESGV opened at $118.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

