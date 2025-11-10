Davis R M Inc. Sells 22,314 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,128,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,809,000 after buying an additional 1,093,150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,187,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

