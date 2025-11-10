Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $609,360.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Birchler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $609,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,076.42. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Brian Birchler sold 12,425 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $897,457.75.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Brian Birchler sold 11,475 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $826,544.25.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen set a $99.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 620.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

